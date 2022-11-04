TN: Leopard with pet dog in its mouth triggers panic

Leopard with pet dog in its mouth near TN govt guest house triggers panic

Movement of leopards in the vicinity of 'Tamizhakam' during nights was common, Forest department officials said

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 04 2022, 20:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 20:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A video of a leopard carrying a dog in its mouth created panic among residents in the vicinity of the Tamil Nadu government's guest house here on Friday.

After the purported viral video of the leopard with a pet dog in its mouth climbing down from the second floor of 'Tamizhakam', the guest house which is located in nearby West Oda area, people in the locality urged the Forest department to trap the animal.

Movement of leopards in the vicinity of 'Tamizhakam' during nights was common, Forest department officials said, while adding that efforts were on to prevent the animal from entering human habitats. Considering the leopard's movements, the residents had already urged the department to catch it by placing a cage in the area, police said.

With around 300 houses in West Oda behind the government guest house, the movement of the leopard during night has triggered panic among residents and the video has added to their fears, police said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
leopard
India News

What's Brewing

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

Approachable ‘King Kohli’ is making everyone smile

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

6-year-old brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

Pigs, toilet parts, TVs: Russians loot all in Ukraine

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

Pakistan's history of coups and assassinations

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

English rhymes to get Kannada twist in ‘local’ push

 