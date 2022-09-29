Letter threatens to petrol-bomb Pollachi, probe on

Letter threatens to petrol-bomb Pollachi; search intensified

Three special teams have been formed for investigation and security has been beefed up and search stepped up, they said

PTI
PTI, Coimbatore,
  • Sep 29 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 16:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Thursday said they have received a letter threatening to hurl petrol bombs at 16 places in the nearby Pollachi town and that they have intensified the search.

According to the police, they received a letter sent by post to a police station saying: "We are not against the police, but want to create law and order problem." The letter was sent allegedly in the name of SDPI and PFI, the police said.

Also Read — PFI's Twitter account taken down in India following ban

Three special teams have been formed for investigation and security has been beefed up and search stepped up, they said. On September 22, three PFI activists were held on charges of damaging two cars and two autorickshaws belonging to BJP and Hindu Munnani leaders in Pollachi.

Multi-agency teams, spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had last week carried out raids on 93 locations in 15 States across the country and arrested over 100 PFI leaders for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

SDPI
PFI
PFI Ban
Pollachi
NIA
India News

What's Brewing

All dolled up for festival season

All dolled up for festival season

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Google to notify you if personal info appears in Search

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Astronomer detects shield that protects dwarf galaxies

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Durga Puja idols made of waste vie for acclaim

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Is the Hyperloop doomed?

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Hindu Happiness Index: A guide to individual bliss

Dasara over the centuries

Dasara over the centuries

 