Life of tribals gives message of balance between 'Nature and Creature': PM Modi

Sharing his experience of visiting Oscar award winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers stars Bellie and Bomman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that life of those tribals is example to the world of balance between 'nature and creature'.

He advised the delegates at a programme to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger' to visit the tribals of western ghats.

PM Modi told them that, "Tribals have played a major role in Project Tiger in protecting tigers. We learn how to take and give back to nature. Their life gives the mission of life, vision on life style and environment."

