Life of tribals helps balance 'Nature & Creature': PM

Life of tribals gives message of balance between 'Nature and Creature': PM Modi

He advised the delegates at a programme to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger' to visit the tribals of western ghats

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 09 2023, 17:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 17:09 ist
PM Modi with 'The Elephant Whisperers' stars Bellie and Bomman. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Sharing his experience of visiting Oscar award winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers stars Bellie and Bomman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that life of those tribals is example to the world of balance between 'nature and creature'.  

He advised the delegates at a programme to commemorate 50 years of 'Project Tiger' to visit the tribals of western ghats. 

Also Read: Excited to meet the PM, says Bomman-Bellie couple of 'The Elephant Whisperers' fame

PM Modi told them that, "Tribals have played a major role in Project Tiger in protecting tigers. We learn how to take and give back to nature. Their life gives the mission of life, vision on life style and environment." 
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Narendra Modi
Karnataka
Mysuru
Project Tiger
The Elephant Whisperers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

 