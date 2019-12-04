Life term for man who raped minor girl in Kerala

One person was awarded life term for raping a four-year-old girl at Kasargod in North Kerala by the district additional sessions court on Wednesday.

The court clarified that the convict, V S Raveendran, will have to undergo sentence throughout his life. It was said to be the first life term sentence in a POCSO case in Kerala after the Act was amended.

The incident occurred at Bedakam, about 25 kilometres from Kasargod town, in October 2018. The victim was playing in front of Raveendran's house when she was taken inside and raped. On investigation, it was found that Raveendran had raped the girl twice earlier also. The girl hailed from a Dalit community and her mother had lodged the complaint.