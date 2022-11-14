Liquor price hike brought down consumption in Andhra Pradesh: CM Jaganmohan Reddy

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said that the sale of liquor has come down significantly in Andhra Pradesh because of price increases and various other restrictive measures.

Elected to power in 2019, the YSRCP chief had promised to implement liquor prohibition in the state in a phased manner, “as alcohol addiction was ruining marriages, family-human relationships.”

However, the opposition TDP has been accusing CM Reddy of going the opposite way and growing the excise revenue at the cost of the health and the lives of the public. The allegation is that many men are still buying “the overpriced booze, further wrecking their economic, social status.”

On Monday, Reddy held a meeting of revenue-generating departments' officials including the excise.

“Compared to past situations, liquor sales came down significantly due to increase in liquor prices and various control measures taken by our government like removal of belt shops and cancellation of permit rooms,” the CM said.

Reddy instructed the Special Enforcement Bureau, formed two years back, to lay special focus to further curb the manufacture and sale of illegal liquor. Officials said they have intensified inspections to prevent illegal transportation.

“Attention should be paid to cases of ganja (marijuana) and illicit liquor. While preventing cannabis farming in the agency areas, locals there should be provided with employment opportunities so that they will stay away from such activities and ganja cultivation is eradicated,” the CM said.

A few forest patches along the Andhra-Odisha border in Visakhapatnam etc agency areas have become infamous for weed cultivation. Ganja grown here is supplied to many parts of the country including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to check whether the forest dwellers have cultivation pattas under the forest rights act and if not, to provide such certificates to the eligible. "Such farmers should also get Rythu Bharosa (financial support for farm activities), seeds and fertilizers."