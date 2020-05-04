Liquor shops to open in TN from May 7

Liquor shops to open in Tamil Nadu from May 7

TASMAC outlets have been closed since March 24 when the government-effected a state-wide lockdown to stem the spread of coronavirus

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • May 04 2020, 21:11 ist
  • updated: May 04 2020, 22:58 ist
Representative Image (Photo by B H SHIVAKUMAR)

TASMAC shops that sell liquor in Tamil Nadu located outside the “containment zone” will start functioning from Thursday with reduced working hours.

READ: Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Long queues as liquor stores reopen across India; some defy social distancing

The state gave an interesting explanation for its decision to reopen liquor shops – it almost laid the blame on neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka that made these shops functional from Monday.

“States like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have opened liquor shops which are making people from here cross the border and go to these states to buy liquor. Restricting the movement of people across the border is becoming difficult and hence, the government has decided to open liquor shops from May 7,” a statement from the state government said.

The statement said shops outside the containment zone will be open between 10 am and 5 pm, while people should avoid crowding outside these shops. It also asked the TASMAC shops to deploy people to regulate the crowd and ensure that not more than five people are outside the shop at any given time.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Social distancing
Tamil Nadu
Liquor

What's Brewing

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

COVID-19: 40 days that prompted cos to write-off a qtr

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

Rs 10,000 fine for wedding with more than 50 guests

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

India's factory activity at record low in April: PMI

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

COVID-19: UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam

 