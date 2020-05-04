Liquor shops to open in Tamil Nadu from May 7

TASMAC shops that sell liquor in Tamil Nadu located outside the “containment zone” will start functioning from Thursday with reduced working hours.

The state gave an interesting explanation for its decision to reopen liquor shops – it almost laid the blame on neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka that made these shops functional from Monday.

“States like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have opened liquor shops which are making people from here cross the border and go to these states to buy liquor. Restricting the movement of people across the border is becoming difficult and hence, the government has decided to open liquor shops from May 7,” a statement from the state government said.

The statement said shops outside the containment zone will be open between 10 am and 5 pm, while people should avoid crowding outside these shops. It also asked the TASMAC shops to deploy people to regulate the crowd and ensure that not more than five people are outside the shop at any given time.