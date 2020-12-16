Local body polls: Pinarayi Vijayan govt hopes for a second term in Kerala

CPM-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) upper hand in the local body polls in Kerala despite the party facing series of allegations could be considered as a mandate to the welfare measures being initiated by the Pinarayi Vijayan government especially at the time of Covid-19.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP-led NDA kept on attacking the LDF over gold smuggling case and the drug peddling cases, linking them to various leaders including Vijayan. However, Vijayan has been highlighting the welfare measures like providing housing to over two lakh homeless families, distribution of free ration kits during Covid-19 and social welfare pension dues.

With the local body election being generally considered as semi-finals or trendsetter for the Assembly polls in Kerala that are five months away, the present trend indicates a second term for the Pinarayi Vijayan government as no anti-incumbency factors are seen in this people's mandate.

Pinarayi Vijayan has emerged stronger within the CPM with this local body polls as veteran leader V S Achuthanandan, generally considered as the poster boy and crowd puller of the CPM, was absent from electioneering this time owing to his ill-health.

Vijayan told reporters after the election results on Wednesday that the people have rejected false campaigns being carried out by the opposition parties with the help of central agencies against his government and voted for the development and welfare measures of the Left Front government.

While Congress is the loser in the game, the BJP could barely heave a sigh of relief after maintaining the status quo.

Infights and groupism among the party leaders are considered to be the adverse factors for both Congress and BJP and hence overt and covert demands for shake-ups of party leaderships could be expected in both Congress and BJP in the coming days.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and Oommen Chandy tried to dismiss the Left Front's upper hand as an effect of local issues and personal connections. But the UDF lost even in the wards at home turfs of many Congress senior leaders.

While BJP state president K Surendran alleged that UDF and LDF joined hands to ensure BJP's defeat in many seats, sources within the BJP say that party national leaders did not come to Kerala for electioneering even as they conducted major roadshows in Hyderabad civic polls.

The Left Front fared well in strongholds of Jose K Mani faction in Kottayam and Idukki districts and even secured majority in Pala municipality in Kottayam district that was with the UDF for the last several decades. Having shown his strength, Jose is likely to stake a claim for Pala Assembly seat.