Local CPI(M) leader accused in 2010 Congress worker's murder found hanging in Kerala

A local CPI(M) leader, accused in a 2010 murder case of a Congress worker, was found hanging from a tree near his house on Monday, police said.

CPI(M) Anchal Area Committee member J Padman (52) was found hanging from a tree near a paddy field around two kilometres away from his house.

Police said Padman was the second accused in the murder case of a Congress worker Ramabhadran in 2010 and the trial in the case was scheduled to begin in the CBI court from July 1. "Locals found the body and informed us. We have identified his bike and mobile phone from the road nearby," police said.

Police suspect that he took the extreme step as the trial in the murder case was about to begin. The 2010 case is being probed by the CBI after Kerala High Court directed the agency to do so.