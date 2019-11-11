Local hits intercity train in Hyderabad, 16 injured

A Falaknuma-bound Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) local train collided with Kurnool City—Secunderabad Hundry Intercity Express at 10.30 am at Kacheguda Railway Station here on Monday.

Due to the impact, six coaches of MMTS service and three coaches of Hundry Express have been affected while 16 passengers were injured, they were immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital.



MMTS loco-pilot Sekhar (31) was stuck in the MMTS driving cabin which was mangled with the Intercity engine. Rescue teams struggled for more than six hours to extricate him from the crumpled cabin all the while pumping oxygen and saline to keep him alive. NDRF and Railway rescue teams used cutters to cut the cabin. His family members were also summoned to the spot.

South Central Railway additional general manager BB Singh said the accident had taken place because of human error. However, he said a high-level inquiry was instituted to probe into the accident. SCR chief PRO Ch Rakesh told media that the MMTS moved without signal whereas the Hundry Intercity was given the signal and was in the opposite direction when the accident occurred.

He said only the loco-pilot will be able to throw light on why the MMTS was moving. However, initially, it was believed that the MMTS hit the Intercity due to a glitch in the signaling system.

Osmania General Hospital superintendent Dr B Nagender said six of the total 16 were admitted and except one all others were discharged after simple treatment. Three suffered fractures. Except for one passenger named Sekhar, all the others were declared out of danger.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted saying that immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance and monitoring. B B Singh, who is heading the restoration operations, said traffic was diverted through other routes. Restoration is expected by late this evening.

Governor Tamilasai Soundararajan instructed the Osmania General Hospital superintendent to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy would be visiting the accident spot late in the evening.

As a result of the accident, train services between Falaknuma and Kacheguda were affected.