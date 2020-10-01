Lockdown: Gathering of more than five banned in Kerala till Oct 31, Section 144 of CrPC to be enforced

Kerala government banned the gathering of more than five people at a time from October 3 to 31 in view of the surge in Covid-19. Provisions of CrPC Section 144 will be enforced in the state in this regard.

Kerala has been witnessing a steep increase in the number of Covid-19 cases over the last few weeks. With 8,135 more fresh cases on Thursday, the total number of persons infected so far reached 2,04,241, while the number of active cases reached 72,339.

According to an order issued by Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta, public gatherings pose and impending danger of COVID super spread. Hence assembly or gathering of more than five people cannot be permitted.

However, existing relaxations for weddings and funerals would continue. District collectors were directed to issue area-specific directives considering ground situations.

An all-party meeting convened by the chief minister on Tuesday had decided not to go for a total shutdown in the near future considering the inconvenience it would cause to the people.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that at least 50,000 jobs will be created in the next 100 days as part of the efforts to address unemployment caused by COVID. All government departments were directed to immediately report all vacancies to the Kerala Public Service Commission.