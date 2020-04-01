'Lockdown rules, Sec 144 should be strictly observed'

Lockdown rules, Section 144 should be strictly observed: Kiran Bedi

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Apr 01 2020, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 08:26 ist

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi stressed Tuesday that all without any exception should strictly enforce and adhere to the lockdown rules and Section 144 to prevent spread of COVID-19 and to ensure social distancing.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a whatsapp message, the former IPS officer highlighted the letter senior SP(Law and Order) Rahul Alwal senior police officer had written to the Collector Tuesday drawing the latter's attention to Chief Minister V Narayanasamy distributing essential commodities "as confidence enhancing measures to some houses in the presence of some party cadres in neighbouring Boomianpet area while overseeing arrangements to prevent spread of COVID 19."

Bedi said "we should enforce section 144 in letter and spirit.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

This holds good for all without any exception including the political executive."

She said any violation of the lockdown rules on the part of anyone including political functions would have dangerous consequences not only to the person concerned but also for the people in the immediate vicinity and thereby for the community at large.

Bedi stated that there should be strict enforcement and "legal action is the only way of breaking the chain of transmission of the deadly novel coronavirus."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Kiran Bedi
Puducherry
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Lockdown: 3 big questions unanswered

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

Will coronavirus make the gender pay gap worse?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

How contagious are asymptomatic coronavirus carriers?

A man-made disaster is unfolding

A man-made disaster is unfolding

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

COVID-19 lockdown: Migrant workers hit the roads on foot to reach home

 