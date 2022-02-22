Lok Ayukta Act amended due to Vijayan's fears, says Congress in Kerala

The opposition party in Kerala, Congress-led United Democratic Front, alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's fear over corruption cases pending against him in the Lok Ayukta was the reason for amending the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act by including sections that empower the government to overrule Lok Ayukta orders.

The opposition also staged a walkout from the Assembly after permission was denied for an adjournment motion on the matter.

The Kerala Lok Ayukta Act was recently amended by the Kerala government through an ordinance. While the Lok Ayukta order disqualifying a public servant found corrupt was bound to be implemented by the government, the new provision allows the government to either accept the Lok Ayukta order or reject it after a hearing.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan of the Congress alleged in the Assembly that the Lok Ayukta was literally made toothless by the CPM-led Left-front government in Kerala. He said that it was the chief minister's fear over adverse outcomes in four cases pending against him before the Lok Ayukta that the Lok Ayukta Act was amended hastily through an ordinance just ahead of the Assembly session. He also said that the ousting of a minister in the previous ministry of Vijayan following a Lok Ayukta order aggravated Vijayan's fear.

Law Minister P Rajeeve, replying to the adjournment motion notice given by Congress MLA Sunny Joseph, said that the Lok Ayukta law was amended as it was unconstitutional. He also cited that such a provision to disqualify a public servant on the basis of a Lok Ayukta order was not there in many other states, including the Congress-ruled states.

The Opposition suggested that instead of including a provision empowering the government to overrule a Lok Ayukta order, a provision to file an appeal against Lok Ayukta orders at the High Court should have been included.

Among the cases pending against the government in the Lok Ayukta, three pertained to alleged misuse of money from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

