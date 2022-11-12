Lotus starts blooming when darkness grows: PM Modi targets TRS, KCR in Telangana

In his appeal to Telangana ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls in the state after the BJP's defeat in Munugode, PM Narendra Modi promised to 'uphold the pride' of its people, warning the TRS government that the BJP will not stand "any injustice, insult" towards the people of the state.

PM Modi on Saturday took apparent potshots at the ruling TRS in Telangana, saying it has 'betrayed' the people and asserted the 'Lotus will bloom' everywhere in the state.

"I am used to abuses, I consume them like food, 2-3 kgs every day. Let them abuse me, I hear a variety of abuses each day but let them (the state government) know that they cannot insult the people of this state and get away with it." Modi said in his animated pitch to the people of Telangana. "When darkness grows, Lotus starts blooming in that situation," he said, pushing for his party's rise in the state.

"It's sad that those who prospered in the name of Telangana, went ahead, came to power, pushed the state back. Telangana's Government and leaders always do injustice to the state's capability and the talent of its people," he said, addressing a rally in in Begumpet, Telangana

"The political party that people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that did the biggest betrayal to Telangana. When the darkness grows, Lotus starts blooming in that situation. Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana," he told supporters.

BJP cares for the people of Telangana. We will fulfill their aspirations and work for the state's progress. https://t.co/f8xxZhZLhs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022

"The manner in which people of Munugode have shown their trust in BJP is unprecedented. I saw how BJP workers brought the entire Telangana government to one Assembly seat. It shows that you have people's blessings and your handwork is bearing fruits," Modi said .

Modi landed here this afternoon to dedicate to the nation a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in the state, besides inaugurating and laying foundation stone for multiple development projects.