'Lotus' will bloom everywhere in Telangana: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took apparent potshots at the ruling TRS in Telangana, saying the party which the people trusted the most has allegedly betrayed them, and asserted that the lotus (BJP symbol) would bloom everywhere in the State.

The Prime Minister's statement comes ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections wherein the BJP is seeking to challenge the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS government. Modi, who addressed BJP workers at the Begumpet airport here soon after his arrival for a visit to the State, said he regrets that the people who flourished and got power in the name of Telangana have pushed it backward.

Read | In 320 minutes, Modi ticks key poll boxes in Bengaluru

"The government and the leader here continuously do injustice to the capacity of Telangana and the talent of Telangana people. The party which the Telangana people trusted the most, the same party has done the biggest betrayal to Telangana," he said, without naming TRS.

However, the lotus starts blooming in circumstances when there is darkness, he said. In an obvious reference to the TRS frequently attacking him, Modi said he remains unperturbed by such alleged abuse and appealed to the BJP activists in the State to not worry about it. He appreciated the BJP activists for remaining committed to service and keeping up the fight in the face of alleged tyranny.

Referring to the recent bypoll to Munugode Assembly where BJP stood second, he said the way the people of the constituency showed confidence in the party was, according to him, unprecedented.

BJP cares for the people of Telangana. We will fulfill their aspirations and work for the state's progress. https://t.co/f8xxZhZLhs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022

The BJP workers have brought the entire Telangana government to one Assembly segment (Munugode), he said. People's blessings are with the party, he said. "In recent times, whatever bypolls were held, the message is loud and clear that the sunrise is not far in Telangana. Darkness will vanish. Lotus will bloom everywhere in Telangana," Modi said, referring to the BJP's successes in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls during the last two years.

Superstitions are being practised in the city, known for its presence of information technology, he said and opined that superstitions decide the governance, in what seemed to be a veiled reference to the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

Also Read: Modi heaps praise on people of Andhra Pradesh, calls them 'entrepreneurial'

"Now, Telangana people want a government that works for all the families of Telangana instead of a single family," Modi said while indirectly referring to the Chief Minister. "They want a BJP government," Modi said.

Recalling his speech from the Red Fort in which he spoke against family politics, he said the country is watching the people's anger against corruption and family politics in Telangana. "I assure the people of Telangana today. Those who loot the poor will not be spared," he said. Some people are trying to unite to save themselves from action and form an alliance of the corrupt, but people of Telangana and the country are watching this, and understand what is happening , he said. Corruption and family politics are the biggest enemy of the poor and development, and the BJP is fighting against them, he said.

Corruption and dynasty politics are the biggest enemies of progress. BJP is committed to establishing a political culture free from these evils. pic.twitter.com/kaRiROKsuI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2022

He spoke about the NDA government's efforts in direct benefit transfer to the beneficiary removing corruption in the process. Modi spoke about the government's welfare schemes, including free ration and free vaccination drive.

He said the Telangana government talked about building double-bedroom houses for poor but it did not let houses to be constructed under the PM Awas Yojana. "Today, Telangana wants positivity, progress that only BJP can give," he said. Chandrasekhar Rao did not receive the Prime Minister at the Begumpet airport.

Ruling TRS MLC K Kavitha alleged that the Prime Minister came empty-handed without announcing anything concrete for Telangana. "Today Prime Minister Modi came to our State. He came empty-handed... Other than delivering empty words, he doesn’t do anything good for us," said Kavitha, daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao.