Low pressure in Bay of Bengal may bring more showers to Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu will receive heavy rains next week, thanks to a low pressure that is likely to form over the south-east of the Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. The low pressure is likely to intensify into a depression by November 30, even as the state is yet to firm up the damages caused by Cyclone Nivar.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall between Marakanam and Puducherry in the wee hours of November 26, killing three people and uprooting over 1,000 trees. Under the influence of the cyclone, heavy to very heavy rains pummelled Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Vellore for the past few days.

In an update on Friday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the south-east Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours.

“It is very likely to concentrate into depression during the subsequent 24 hours (around Nov 30). It is likely to intensify further and move towards Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, enhanced rainfall activity is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during December 1 to 3,” the update said.