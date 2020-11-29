Low pressure may intensify, TN, Pondy to receive rain

Low pressure likely to intensify, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to receive rain

The low-pressure area has been formed over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of south-east Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Nov 29 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 20:32 ist
A motorist rides along a street under heavy rains in Chennai as cyclone Nivar approaches the southeastern coast of the country on November 25, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Tamil Nadu stares at yet another potential cyclone with a low-pressure area likely to concentrate into a depression by Monday bringing more showers to the state already battered by torrential rains.

This comes days after cyclone Nivar made landfall between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts in the wee hours of November 26. Even before the state assesses the damages caused by the cyclone, Tamil Nadu will get more rains from November 30.

The low-pressure area has been formed over south Andaman sea and adjoining areas of south-east Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean.

“It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during the next 36 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and reach near south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2,” Dr N Puviarasan, of the Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said.

He added that light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area from November 30 to December 2.

Earlier, at least four persons lost their lives due to cyclone Nivar but the damage was not as heavy as it was expected due to the wind speeds that the cyclone packed with it.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Puducherry
Rainfall
Cyclone
Cyclone Nivar
Bay of Bengal

What's Brewing

Their teeth fell out. Is it another Covid side effect?

Their teeth fell out. Is it another Covid side effect?

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Pakistan jumbo sets off to Cambodia after Cher campaign

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

Severe fire danger for Aus as mercury smashes records

Kulhad tea at stations: National drink now eco-friendly

Kulhad tea at stations: National drink now eco-friendly

Indian man's proposal to AUS fan during game won hearts

Indian man's proposal to AUS fan during game won hearts

 