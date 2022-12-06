Low pressure may concentrate into cyclone; Tamil Nadu on alert

In one of the first cyclone predictions for Tamil Nadu, the north-east monsoon (NEM) season with a low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea is likely to concentrate into a cyclonic storm by Wednesday bringing heavy to very heavy rains to northern districts and the Cauvery delta region of the state.

Unwilling to take chances with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains for the next few days, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has already despatched ten teams to Chennai, Nagapattinam, Chengalpattu, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts to handle any untoward incident.

The NDRF teams are equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, appropriate communication equipment, and suitable personal protective equipment. The 24x7 control room of the NDRF in Arakkonam is closely monitoring the situation round the clock.

The state government has also asked district administrations to take necessary precautionary measures in view of the cyclone warning. Revenue Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said fishermen who have ventured into the sea have been contacted and they are returning to the shore due to extreme weather conditions.

He said the government has kept over 5,200 relief camps ready across the state to move people living in low-lying areas there. “In Chennai, 169 relief centres are kept ready and 805 pumps will be deployed to pump out rain water,” Ramachandran said, adding that district collectors have been asked to keep an eye on the water level in various dams.

In its forecast, the IMD said the low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea is likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday evening.

“Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-north-westwards, intensify further gradually into a Cyclonic Storm around December 7 evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu- Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by December 8. It will continue to move west-north-westwards towards north Tamil Nadu - Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 48 hours,” the forecast added.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains till Saturday in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam districts of Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal.

Districts like Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram will also receive light to heavy rains over the next few days. The NEM, which began in the last week of October, slowed down in November with officials saying that the state has received less average rainfall this monsoon season.