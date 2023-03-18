Lt Colonel VVB Reddy cremated with military honours

Lt Colonel VVB Reddy cremated with full military honours in Telangana

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid tributes to Lt Colonel Reddy

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 18 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 22:53 ist
General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, pays homage to late Lt Colonel VVB Reddy who lost his life in the line of duty, at his residence in Malkajgiri. Credit: PTI Photo

Lt Colonel VVB Reddy, who was among the two pilots killed when a Cheetah helicopter of the Army crashed in Arunachal Pradesh, was cremated with full military honours at his native village in Yadadri-Bhongir district of Telangana on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande paid homage to Lt Colonel Reddy at the latter's residence at Malkajgiri here, according to a Defence release.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also paid tributes to Lt Colonel Reddy. She offered her deep condolences to the bereaved family members.

The brave officer's services and sacrifice would be remembered by the nation forever, a Raj Bhavan press communique quoted the Governor as saying.

The mortal remains of Lt Colonel Reddy were later taken to his native village Bommala Ramaram in Yadadri-Bhongir district from Hyderabad for cremation.

Reddy's body arrived at the Begumpet Air Force Station in Hyderabad on Friday night and homage was paid to him with full military honours. The body was then taken to his residence at Malkajgiri here.

Reddy had passed out of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and served in the Army for about 20 years, family sources said.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Reddy and his co-pilot Major Jayanth A were killed when the helicopter crashed near Mandala in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning.

