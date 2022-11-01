Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh named new Southern Command chief 

Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Singh is new Southern Command chief

He has vast operational experience of all types of terrain be it counter-insurgency area, high altitude and icy glaciated region of Siachen or the desert sector

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 01 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 22:02 ist
Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh. Credit: Twitter/@adgpi

Lieutenant General Ajai Kumar Singh, a veteran of several operations and with an experience of working in several domains took over as the reins of Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday. 

A highly-decorated officer, Lt Gen Singh is a recipient of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Yudh Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Pune and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, the General Officer was commissioned into 7/11 Gorkha Rifles in December 1984.  

He has vast operational experience of all types of terrain be it counter-insurgency area, high altitude and icy glaciated region of Siachen or the desert sector. 

He commanded 1/11 Gorkha Rifles on Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir, an elite brigade in the Western Theatre, a frontline Counter Insurgency Force in the Kashmir Valley and Trishakti Corps in North-East.  

The General Officer has also held key instructional and staff appointments which include Instructor at Commando Wing, Belgaum, Additional Director General of Military Operations and Director General (Operational Logistic & Strategic Movement) at the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army), New Delhi. 

He has also had experience with diplomacy, having done a stint as Officer-in-Charge, PPO Dharan at the Embassy of India in Nepal.

After assuming command, he paid homage to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Southern Command War Memorial in Pune.

The outgoing Army Commander,  Lt Gen J S Nain, complimented all ranks of the Command for their unflinching commitment, dedication and devotion in accomplishing assigned tasks in an extremely challenging operational environment.

