Stalin grants Rs 300 cr for repair works in Tamil Nadu

M K Stalin grants Rs 300 cr for repair works in Tamil Nadu

The recent rains have resulted in damage to roads and other infrastructure in Chennai and Kanyakumari and crops in the Cauvery delta region

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Nov 16 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2021, 14:52 ist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects the flood affected areas in the Periyakottai area next to Madukkurai in Thanjavur district. Credit: PTI photo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced Rs 300 crore for repairing the roads, stormwater drains other infrastructure after heavy rains pounded the state recently.

He also announced payment of Rs 20,000 per hectare towards damage to crops that were ready for harvest and Rs 6,038 per hectare to farmers to enable them to replant their damaged crops.

Read | Southern states to witness 'heavy rainfall' till Nov 18

The recent rains have resulted in damage to roads and other infrastructure in Chennai and Kanyakumari and crops in the Cauvery delta region.

A team headed by I Periyasamy, Minister for Co-operation visited Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts to survey the crop damage.

The team submitted its report to Stalin on Tuesday.

Stalin too visited the districts in the Cauvery delta region and interacted with the farmers about the damage.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tamil Nadu
M K Stalin
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

Aapda mein avsar? Pharma cos minting $1K/sec from jabs

How do pigeons find their way home?

How do pigeons find their way home?

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

DH Radio | Bengaluru public transport needs more buses

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

First Asian American muppet arrives on ‘Sesame Street’

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

Ukraine woos vaccine-wary with cash incentive

 