M K Stalin to get second tenure as DMK President in October

Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin is likely to be elected unopposed as the President of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for a second tenure at the party’s General Council meeting scheduled to be held on October 9.

Stalin, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was chosen as the President of the DMK on August 28 following the death of the incumbent and his father M Karunanidhi on August 7. The party is conducting intra-party elections for various posts for the past few months and the process will conclude by September-end.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, DMK general secretary Durai Murugan, also the Water Resources Minister, said the General Council meeting will be held at 9 am on October 9 at the Saint George School Wings Convention Centre instead of the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

Also Read — Avoid statements which give mileage to 'toxic' forces: Stalin to DMK leaders

“Newly-elected members of the General Council are requested to attend the meeting without fail. The agenda for the General Council meeting is conduct of elections to the posts of President, General Secretary, and Treasurer,” the statement read.

Like Stalin, Durai Murugan and T R Baalu are also likely to be elected unopposed as general secretary and treasurer of the party respectively. The newly-elected General Council members form the electoral college that elects the president, general secretary and the treasurer.

The DMK, after Stalin took over as its President in 2018, has registered successive electoral victories in 2019, and 2021 that brought the party back to power in Tamil Nadu after a decade.

After the election, the elected President will nominate five Deputy General Secretaries, of which currently two are from SC/ST, two from the general pool, and a woman. The current deputy general secretaries are I Periyasamy, Anthiyur Selvaraj, K Ponmudy, and A Raja.

The names of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan are doing the rounds for the woman quota after incumbent Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigned last month.