M K Stalin turns 69; President Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi wish Tamil Nadu CM over the phone

Wishes poured in from all quarters to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin on Tuesday as he turned 69. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi are some of the prominent personalities who wished Stalin over the phone.

Actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to wish Stalin, whose autobiography Ungalil Oruvan was released by Rahul Gandhi in Chennai on Monday. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and their Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan also wished Stalin on his birthday.

Read | When Sonia Gandhi did a Google search to find out Stalin’s age

Modi was among the first to call Stalin on Tuesday morning. An official government release said Modi told Stalin that he “should continue to work for Tamil Nadu's growth.” The Chief Minister replied that he will continue to work for the state with the Prime Minister’s cooperation.

Gandhi, who had on Monday complimented Stalin for being fit, called the DMK chief and conveyed his wishes. His mother and Congress President Sonia Gandhi too called Stalin.

A host of political leaders in Tamil Nadu, including from allies Congress and Left parties, met Stalin at the DMK headquarters and conveyed their birthday wishes to him.

Stalin stood for over three hours accepting wishes from party cadres. Since this is Stalin’s first birthday after he assumed charge as Chief Minister, DMK cadre celebrated the event across the state. Stalin’s half-sister and DMK MP Kanimozhi uploaded a video with views from people on his government’s achievements on her Twitter page and wished her half-brother a happy birthday.

Watch latest videos by DH here: