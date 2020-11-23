M Sivasankar arraigned by Customs in gold smuggling case

Sivasankar arraigned by Customs in gold smuggling case

Customs informed a special court in Kochi that there was evidence for Sivasankar's involvement in gold smuggling using diplomatic baggage cover

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 23 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 15:22 ist
Suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar is being arraigned by the Customs in gold smuggling case also.

Sivasankar was earlier arraigned by Enforcement Directorate in the case registered against gold smuggling accused, which included former employees of UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Customs informed a special court in Kochi that there was evidence for Sivasankar's involvement in gold smuggling using diplomatic baggage cover.

According to sources, Customs decided to arraign Sivasankar on the basis of the statement of key accused Swapna Suresh about his involvement in the gold smuggling.

Customs is likely to record his arrest at the prison in Kochi where he is under remand now.

Kerala
Enforcement Directorate
Gold smuggling case

