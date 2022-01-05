Madras HC dismisses petition against verdict on Jayalalithaa’s bungalow

Holding that there were “procedural irregularities” in acquiring the Poes Garden residence of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed appeals filed by AIADMK and one of its leaders against an order by a single judge striking down the acquisition of the bungalow in 2020.

A division bench of justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup dismissed the appeals filed by the AIADMK and former Law Minister C. Ve. Shanmugham, while maintaining that there was “no public purpose” in acquiring the palatial bungalow for converting it into a memorial for its owner, Jayalalithaa.

Justice N Seshasayee had on November 24 handed over the residence to Jayalalithaa’s brother’s children after striking down an order passed by the previous AIADMK government to acquire the property and convert it into a memorial for her.

As per the judgement, the keys for the residence were handed over to Deepa and Deepak by the Chennai district administration in mid-December. However, the AIADMK decided to appeal against the single judge order. In their order on Wednesday, the division bench said the Single Judge, on the basis of the material on record, has arrived at the conclusion that there were procedural irregularities in the acquisition in question and therefore it is held to be illegal.

"...We are in agreement with the finding recorded in the impugned judgement that, the acquisition in question was procedurally illegal and we confirm the said part of the judgement,” the judges said in their order.

They also observed that it would neither be “legal nor proper” for the court to order the current government to carry on with the acquisition of the bungalow against the wishes of the owners of the property – Deepa and Deepak.

Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his then deputy O Panneerselvam had issued orders in 2020 to acquire the residence against the wishes of Deepa and Deepak and convert it into a memorial. Though the memorial was inaugurated in January, it was not thrown open to the public due to a court order.

Though Jayalalithaa did not leave a will, the Madras High Court had in May 2020 declared the sister-brother duo as her legal heirs. Even after Jayalalithaa’s death, her long-time aide V K Sasikala was staying at the bungalow till her four-year prison term in a disproportionate assets (DA) case was confirmed by the Supreme Court.

The sprawling mansion in upscale Poes Garden was where Jayalalithaa resided for nearly 50 years after her mother, Sandhya, bought the bungalow in the late 1960s.

The bungalow, whose market value is nearly Rs 100 crore as of date, was purchased by Jayalalithaa’s mother Sandhya for a mere Rs 1.32 lakh in 1967. Sandhya bought the front portion of the mansion in the 1960s, but Jayalalithaa expanded the bungalow by acquiring nearby properties.

