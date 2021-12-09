Madras HC dismisses plea by IPS officer in Dhoni suit

Madras HC dismisses plea by IPS officer seeking to knock down defamation case filed by MS Dhoni

Any order at this stage would certainly affect the progress of the main case pending from 2014, the bench said

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 09 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 22:23 ist
The Madras High Court. Credit: iStock Images

The Madras High Court on Thursday rejected a plea from IPS officer G Sampath Kumar to set aside the defamation proceedings initiated against him by cricketer MS Dhoni.  Any order at this stage would certainly affect the progress of the main case pending from 2014, Justice N Seshasayee said while dismissing the petition.

Originally, Dhoni had filed a defamation suit claiming Rs 100 crore towards damages from a TV media firm and others for allegedly telecasting malicious news that he was involved in betting, spot and match-fixing of IPL matches, in 2014.

He sought to restrain the defendants, including Kumar, who initially probed the IPL betting scam from issuing statements and publishing them.

Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise, had submitted the defendants had been carrying highly defamatory, scandalous and libellous false reports and statements since February 11, 2014. The sole agenda of the defendants was somehow to malign and destroy his reputation in the eyes of the millions of his fans and cricket lovers all over the world.

He sought a direction to the defendants to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages, following which Justice S Tamilvanan (now retired) granted the interim injunction earlier restraining the defendants from doing so. Aggrieved, Sampath Kumar filed a petition challenging the defamation suit in 2014.

In his additional counter-affidavit filed recently, he contended that the suit was to gag him. That was the reason behind filing the suit here at the Madras High Court, whereas none of the other three defendants of the suit were based in Tamil Nadu. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

MS Dhoni
India News
Madras High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now husband & wife

It's official! Katrina and Vicky are now husband & wife

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Astronomers spot planet 10 times bigger than Jupiter

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Prabhas tops UK newspaper's South Asian celebrity list

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

 