Madras HC notice to Centre on plea on GST on masks

Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking removal of GST on masks

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Apr 28 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 20:08 ist
Women wearing facemasks sit in front closed shops during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on April 21, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a PIL seeking removal of the 18 per cent GST on sanitisers and 5 per cent GST on masks in these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic or at least for next few months.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar posted the matter for further hearing to May 18. Petitioner S Stalinraja, an advocate, submitted that certain ingredients are taxable. "...still in these difficult times or at least for next few months if GST not levied on sanitisers and masks it would be a big relief for the people in our country."

He stated that 23 per cent of the population in India are under poverty line and not in a position to afford essential goods such as masks and sanitisers.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Madras High Court
GST
Tamil Nadu

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 