Madras HC to hear Palaniswami's plea against status quo order in AIADMK leadership

A division bench of the Madras High Court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami challenging a single judge verdict favouring O Panneerselvam by ordering status quo as on June 23 in the AIADMK leadership.

The bench of justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan said they will hear the case on Tuesday. Palaniswami challenged the verdict given by justice G Jayachandran on August 17 in which he ordered status quo as on June 23 in the AIADMK leadership and cancelled the General Council meeting held on July 11 that appointed him as the interim general secretary.

The single judge’s order had reinstated Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party at the July 11 GC meeting, as coordinator and Palaniswami as joint coordinator. Though Panneerselvam welcomed the verdict, Palaniswami preferred an appeal.

On Monday, Palaniswami’s counsel said the single judge had exceeded his jurisdiction by setting aside the June 23 General Council proceedings while the matter before it was the July 11 General Council meeting. EPS’ counsel also said the verdict has led to a virtual deadlock in the AIADMK as there was no chance of the two leaders working together.

The judge had in his order said that the July 11 GC meeting was not convened by “person competent” to call the meeting. Palaniswami moved the court after rejecting an offer from Panneerselvam for reconciliation. In his response, Palaniswami sought to know how he can arrive at a compromise with a person who “instigated” his supporters to attack the AIADMK headquarters hours before the July 11 meeting.

At the GC meeting on July 11, Palaniswami was elected as interim general secretary and a motion was moved to expel Panneerselvam and his supporters. However, Panneerselvam filed a petition before the High Court seeking to declare as “illegal” the July 11 GC meeting as it was called by the Presidium Chairman who he said wasn’t authorised to convene the GC.