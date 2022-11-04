Madras High Court allows RSS route marches on November 6 in 44 places 

The Madras High Court on Friday allowed the RSS to conduct route marches in 44 locations across Tamil Nadu on November 6 but refused permission for the same in six places in Coimbatore and Kanyakumari districts.

The court rejected the state government’s refusal of permission in several places on the grounds that there was “no adverse material” to disallow the march. It also asked the RSS to ensure that the route march was conducted in a peaceful manner and that all conditions are met.

Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan, hearing a batch of contempt petitions filed by the RSS against the state police for denying permission to hold the march on October 2, said he cannot allow the event in six places -- Coimbatore, Pollachi, Palladam, and Mettupalayam, Arumanai and Nagercoil due to various reasons.

“The procession and public meetings should be conducted in compound premises such as ground or stadium. It is made clear that while proceeding to conduct procession and public meeting, the participants shall go by their respective vehicles without causing any hindrance to the general public and traffic,” justice Ilanthiraiyan said in his order.

The judge also said nobody shall either sing songs or speak ill of any individuals, any caste, and religion, indulge in any act disturbing the sovereignty and integrity of our country, and offend the sentiments of any religious, linguistics, cultural and other groups.

“If there is a violation of any one of the conditions imposed, the concerned police officer is at liberty to take necessary action, as per law,” the judge added.

The police refused permission in Coimbatore due to the situation prevailing in the wake of a blast inside a car outside a temple on October 23. Other law and order reasons were cited for denial of permission in Arumanai and Nagercoil. However, the judge allowed the RSS to approach the police after two months in the above-mentioned places.

The judge said he passed the order after going through a report submitted by intelligence and found no adverse material. The government had on November 2 told the court that it can grant permission only in three places out of the 50.

The RSS had planned to hold the march on October 2 on the occasion of its founding day which falls on Vijayadashami in 50 locations in all major cities and district headquarters in the state. Though the police denied permission for the march, the RSS knocked at the doors of the Madras High Court seeking permission which asked the state government to grant the nod on or before September 28.

The RSS has always found it tough to hold marches in Tamil Nadu with the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa refusing permission for years together. The marches resumed after her death in 2016 and were not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The march assumes significance in the wake of a massive political push by the BJP to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, where it still lacks a solid base.