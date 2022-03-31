Madras High Court asks youth involved in 'bike racing' to spend time at Trauma Ward

The Madras High Court on Thursday imposed an unusual condition to grant bail to a person arrested in connection with “bike racing” in Chennai.

The court asked the accused the assist ward boys at the Trauma Ward in the Stanley Medical College Hospital here for four hours every day for a month.

L Praveen was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on March 21, for riding a bike in a rash manner leading to an accident. Praveen, who works as a cameraman in a film studio, refuted the claim that he was involved in any bike racing.

The government opposed Praveen’s bail on the ground that youngsters are engaged in bike races on the public roads causing menace to the road users. The court said it is not oblivious of the fact that recently youngsters are riding their vehicles rashly causing terror in the minds of road users, particularly senior citizens.

“The pillion rider creates panic in the minds of the public by using metal rods and causing fire sparkles while they rode the road, do wheeling and other adventures while riding. However, for the said act detaining the petitioner in prison any further not be necessary. Hence, this Court is of the view that the petitioner may be granted bail subject to certain conditions,” Justice G Jayachandran said in his order.

The judge asked Praveen to report before the duty doctor of Stanley Hospital, Chennai in Trauma Ward, daily at 08 am and stay there till 12 pm. “He shall assist the Ward Boys to take care of the patients at Trauma Ward for a period of 30 days from the next date of release from the prison,” the judge said in his order.

He also asked Praveen to submit a one page report daily about his experience in the Trauma Ward to the duty doctor and the dean in turn shall forward the reports submitted by the petitioner at the end of the 30th day to the III Metropolitan Magistrate, George Town, Chennai for appraisal.

Watch latest videos by DH here: