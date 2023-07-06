Madras High Court declares OPS’ son's Lok Sabha victory 'invalid'

In a setback to expelled AIADMK MP O P Ravindranath, the Madras High Court on Thursday declared as “null and void” his election from Theni Lok Sabha constituency in 2019 based on a petition moved by a voter alleging that the lawmaker suppressed facts about his income, besides indulging in corrupt practices to secure victory.

However, the single bench of Justice S S Sundar gave a month’s time to Ravindranath, elder son of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, to go on an appeal against the verdict. Ravindranath was the lone candidate from the AIADMK-BJP alliance to register a victory in 2019 as the DMK-Congress alliance won 38 out of the 39 seats at stake in the state.

Ravindranath, who won by a wide margin of 76,672 votes, was pitted against E V K S Elangovan of the Congress and AMMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan, who is now a district secretary with the ruling DMK. Though he is the lone MP representing the party in Lok Sabha, the AIADMK expelled him in 2022 after the rebellion by his father against Edappadi K Palaniswami’s ascension as general secretary.

The election petition, moved by constituency voter P Milany, alleged that Ravindranath “misused” the government machinery – the AIADMK was in power and his father Panneerselvam was the deputy chief minister – and indulged in corrupt practices to secure victory. The petitioner also alleged discrepancies in Ravindranath’s election affidavit saying he only declared his income from agriculture but suppressed facts about his income from a company in his capacity as its director.

In the affidavit, the petitioner also mentioned details of bribes and inducements to voters by Ravindranath.