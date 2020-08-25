Madras High Court sets aside privilege proceedings against M K Stalin, 18 other DMK MLAs

The Madras High Court on Tuesday set aside the breach of privilege proceedings initiated against DMK President M K Stalin and 18 other party MLAs for waving gutkha packets, banned in the state, on the floor of the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2017.

The first bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy also held that the privilege notice suffers from a “foundational error.” The MLAs had displayed gutkha packets on the floor of the Assembly on July 19, 2017 to drive home the point that the banned substance was still available in the state.

“The issuance of the impugned notice of breach of privilege dated 28.8.2017, based on the incident dated 19.7.2017, suffers from a foundational error of assuming the conduct of the petitioners to be prohibited by the notification dated 23.5.2017, and we hold accordingly,” the bench said in its order.

However, the judges left it to the privilege committee to deliberate upon the issue, any further, in case it is still of the opinion that any breach has been conducted of the privileges of the House by the MLAs.

The DMK had made the gutkha scam, in which senior police officers are alleged to have been involved, a major issue in the Assembly. The scam refers to huge bribes paid to those in the administration to ensure the sale of gutkha, which is a banned substance in Tamil Nadu, in the market, despite the ban.

After the Speaker referred the conduct of the MLAs in the House to the Privileges Committee, the DMK MLAs moved the Madras High Court challenging the proceedings. In all, 21 MLAs had moved the court against the proceedings – 2 legislators have died since then.

Responding to the verdict, Stalin said the High Court has saved democracy through the verdict and reiterated that the banned substance is still available in the market. “Why was no action taken against the Minister who received money?” he asked.

The CBI is probing the gutkha scam and has conducted raids in the premises belonging to Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar, former DGP T K Rajendran, and former Chennai Police Commissioner S George.