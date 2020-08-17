Madras High Court to pronounce verdict in Sterlite case on August 18

Seven months after reserving orders, Madras High Court will on Tuesday pronounce its much-awaited verdict in the appeal filed by Vedanta-owned Sterlite Copper challenging the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to shut down its copper smelter in Thoothukudi.

The division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan had reserved the orders on January 8 after hearing both sides— Sterlite Copper and the Tamil Nadu government.

Sterlite Copper was shut by the Tamil Nadu government on May 27, 2018, following protests by locals that ended in police firing killing 13 innocent civilians.

The representatives from the anti-Sterlite movement and residents of Thoothukudi also placed their point of view before the court. During the course of the argument, Sterlite Copper demanded that the plant be immediately opened.

Tamil Nadu government, citing reports from its pollution watchdog, has been accusing Sterlite Copper of polluting the area.

However, the Vedanta-owned company refutes the allegations saying it follows best practices as mandated by the law.

While Sterlite Copper argued that the Tamil Nadu government’s decision was arbitrary and was taken only to quell the protests, AIADMK government says it has followed due procedure while taking the decision.

After Tamil Nadu government closed down the plant, Sterlite Copper moved NGT which struck down the order in December 2018 and declared its reopening.

Following the NGT verdict, Tamil Nadu government challenged the NGT decision in Supreme Court in January 2019, which said that the green tribunal did not have the jurisdiction to allow the opening of the plant.

However, the apex court said Sterlite Copper had the liberty to approach the Madras High Court following which the company filed a petition.

The company maintains that the Supreme Court struck down the NGT order solely on the grounds of maintainability. Besides, shutting down Sterlite Copper also led to a severe shortage of copper in India, forcing the country to import the commodity in large quantities since May 2018.