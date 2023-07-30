Madras Reporters Guild seeks release of Badri Seshadri

Madras Reporters Guild condemns arrest of publisher Badri Seshadri, seeks his release

The Guild said there is absolutely no need to arrest Seshadri for his comments however unpalatable they may be or even derogatory.

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 30 2023, 14:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 14:56 ist
Chennai blogger Badri Seshadri. Credit: X/@bseshadri

The Madras Reporters Guild has condemned the arrest of journalist-writer and publisher Badri Seshadri and his remand in judicial custody for his comments, allegedly derogatory, vis-a-vis the Manipur violence.

Demanding the government that he be released immediately, the Guild, also known as Chennai Nirubargal Sangam, said there is absolutely no need to arrest Seshadri for his comments however unpalatable they may be or even derogatory.

The government has the option to file a case against the writer and allow the law to take its own course, rather than take recourse to arrest, which comes in the way of freedom of speech and expression, and civil liberties.

Also Read: Chennai publisher Badri Seshadri arrested for 'provocative remarks' on CJI regarding Manipur violence

It is upon the courts to take action, as they deem fit, in cases of contempt of court, if necessary. The Guild said it viewed with concern the strategy of governments all over the country, including BJP and non-BJP governments, to "straightway arrest persons for comments in the mainstream media and social media," rather than take the prosecution route.

"The previous AIADMK government had filed a large number of defamation cases and also arrested press persons. We request Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, to not follow this example," Guild President R Rangaraj and Secretary D Sekar said in a statement on July 29.

The Guild condemned the arrest and remanding of Seshadri in judicial custody till August 11.

The journalists' body urged Stalin to facilitate the immediate release of Seshadri and give necessary instructions to the police department not to arrest people for comments in the public domain on current affairs.

"Arrest should be the last resort and only on the basis of final court judgements after the due legal process has been followed."

India News
Chennai
defamation
Tamil Nadu

