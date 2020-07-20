Madrassa teacher, friends accused of raping minor daughter at Kasargod

A 16-year-old girl at Kasargod in Kerala was allegedly raped by her father, who is a Madrassa teacher, and three of his friends.

There were also allegations that the girl's mother concealed the crime. The incident took place at Nileshwaram in Kasargod.

According to the Nileswaram police, a case under sections of POCSO was registered on Sunday on the basis of the girl's statement and her father and three others were arrested. The allegations that her mother tried to conceal the crime were being probed.

The girl said in her statement that she was raped by her father over the last three years and his friends sexually abused her recently.