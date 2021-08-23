Madurai Mutt disregards Nithyananda’s claims, coronates new chief

The centuries-old Madurai Aadheenam (monastery) on Monday coronated Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya as its 293rd chief, notwithstanding claims by fugitive self-styled godman Nithyananda that he was the head of the mutt.

Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya took his chair at the Madurai Aadheenam on Monday in the presence of pontiffs from various aadheenams across the state. The Madurai Mutt was established 1,500 years and revitalized by Thirugnana Sambandhar, one of the celebrated poet-saints of the Tamil Shaivite tradition.

The new chief succeeds Arunagirinathar, the 292nd head of the Madurai Aadheenam, who passed away on August 13. “The coronation ceremony went off peacefully. As per the tradition, Harihara Desika Gnanasambantha Paramacharaya, who was declared as junior pontiff by Arunagirinathar, took charge in a simple ceremony,” the mutt said.

The mutt said there was no controversy in the appointment as Nithyananda was not even a member of the Aadheenam. Nithyananda, the controversial godman wanted by Karnataka Police in a slew of cases including those relating to sexual harassment of inmates of his monastery, had last week appointed himself as the head of the Madurai Aadheenam.

Nithyananda, who was appointed as junior pontiff of the famed Madurai Aadheenam in 2012 by Arunagirinathar, was removed from the post within a few months on the charges of misconduct. However, the self-styled godman continued to claim he was part of the mutt and declared his own appointment after Arunagirinathar’s death.

Arunagirinathar, who headed the monastery for over 30 years, was a living example for communal harmony. He used to invite clerics and priests from other faiths to the mutt often and quote from Quran and Bible often to drive home the message that every religion teaches universal brotherhood.

The Madurai Aadheenam has a rich tradition and is the oldest Tamil Shaivite monastery. Thirugnana Sambandhar is one of the most prominent of 63 Nayanmars who are believed to have lived between sixth and 10th centuries BC.

