Maiden session of 16th Legislative Assembly on May 11

Maiden session of 16th Legislative Assembly on May 11

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • May 08 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 17:25 ist
All the legislators have been asked to bring the Certificate of Election without fail. Credit: AFP Photo

The first session of the 16th Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will be held in the multi-purpose hall of Kalaivanar Arangam here on May 11 at 10 am. The newly elected members will make and subscribe Oath or Affirmation on that day. All the legislators have been asked to bring the Certificate of Election without fail while presenting themselves for making and subscribing the Oath or Affirmation, according to a release from the Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, on Saturday. The election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on May 12 at 10 am.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
DMK

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 