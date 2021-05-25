Major fire breaks out at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 25 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 16:27 ist
Screengrab of a video on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/@ShivAroor

A major fire broke out at the HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and premises have been evacuated. 

More to follow...

