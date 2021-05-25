Major fire breaks out at HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam

A major fire broke out at the HPCL refinery in Visakhapatnam.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Fire tenders have rushed to the spot and premises have been evacuated.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam. District fire tenders being rushed to the spot. The cause of the incident yet to be ascertained. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/n8JNfEqslx — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

