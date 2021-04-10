Major gold heist in Kerala

Major gold heist in Kerala

Gangsters sprinkled chilly power on those involved in the supply of ornaments to jewellery shops

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  Apr 10 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 19:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold ornaments weighing about 100 sovereigns were reportedly stolen from a car after an attack on a trader at Pallippuram, about 15 kilometres from Thiruvananthapuram city, on Friday night.

According to the police, Maharashtra native Sambath, who was involved in the supply of ornaments to jewellery shops, was robbed. The gangsters were said to have come in two cars.

After intercepting the car in which Sambath was travelling, they broke the windscreens using country weapons and attacked Sambath and his driver Arun. They also sprinkled chilly power on them. The driver was taken away by the gang and abandoned at another location. Another relative of Sambath, who was also in the car, was missing.

Police were trying to trace the gang with the help of CCTV footage of the nearby locations. Whereabouts of the gangs involved in similar robberies earlier were also being looked into.

