Majority of the KSRTC buses to Bengaluru from Mysuru cancelled trips due to lack of passengers.

There were only a few passegers due to the fear of COVID-19.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

During normal days, a bus for Bengaluru leaves every 10 minutes but today, the passengers were made to wait for more than 30 minutes.

An officer at the bus stand said, only two Volvo buses left for Bengaluru till 8 pm. In normal days, minimum six buses leave the stand.