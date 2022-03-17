Make list of TRS's corruption; 'bulldozer' coming to Telangana now: BJP leader

Telangana BJP leaders are asking the state's public to make a list of “TRS's corruption, encroachments of lands, properties etc” so that these structures could be “bulldozed like in Uttar Pradesh” when the party comes to power here.

On Monday, the three Telangana BJP MLAs sat on a "prajaswamya parirakshana deeksha" (Save democracy agitation) at the Indira Park Dharna-Chowk in the city protesting their suspensions from the assembly budget session.

“A strong bulldozer will come to Telangana too to tear down the TRS's corruption like UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ended the mafia there. I appeal to the public to identify all the corrupt activities and encroachments of public and private, poor, farmers' lands by the TRS's MPs, MLAs and ministers,” said T Raja Singh, BJP floor leader in the assembly.

“We are readying the bulldozers, planning one for every constituency as the next government in Telangana would be BJP's, with people's blessings,” the firebrand leader representing Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad said.

Bulldozer is the reference to the Yogi administration's use of heavy machinery to raze some of the illegal structures, encroachments on government property in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh made the bulldozer comments during the UP elections too for which he received show-cause notices from the central election commission.

The T-BJP leadership is appealing to its cadres “not to be intimidated by the police or the false cases,” and commit for the party's victory in the 2023 polls.

Former Telangana health minister and BJP MLA Eatala Rajender alleged that the TRS leadership had unsuccessfully spent Rs 600 crores to defeat him in the Huzurabad by-poll and “have now undemocratically suspended me from the house.”

Eatala alleged that the ruling party is planning to win the next elections by pouring in money into all the constituencies.

“But your money or the strategies of PK (Prashant Kishor) would work here. Telangana is the land of self-respect,” Eatala said in reference to reports that CM Chandrasekhar Rao has engaged the services of the political strategist.

On 7 March, the first day of the session, Singh, Eatala and Raghunandan Rao were suspended for the entire session for allegedly disrupting the house proceedings during the 2022-23 state budget presentation.

