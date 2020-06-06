Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Bedi

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jun 06 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 16:24 ist
 Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. Credit: Facebook/thekiranbedi

 Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara (Saturn) in Tirunallar near Karaikal.

She probably took a cue from the system adopted by the management of the Tirupati Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

In a press release, the former IPS officer who has been holding regular video-conferencing with various officials said the people should ensure wearing of masks, follow social distancing and adhere to basic sanitation and hygiene.

She asked the people to also avoid crowding and use more online service wherever available for visits to various places of worship be it temples, churches and mosques.

She said her requests were made as a precaution to reduce community spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry.

She further said three Secretaries to the administration-Ashok Kumar, Poorva Garg and K Mahesh- were reaching out to the people of Puducherry through Doordarshan and All India Radio as per instructions and protocols set by the Centre from June 8 when places of worship would re-open. 

Puducherry
Kiran Bedi
Coronavirus
COVID-19

