Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head passes away

Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head passes away

Funeral services will be held at Catholicate Aramana chapel at Devalokam in Kottayam district

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Jul 12 2021, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 22:41 ist
Credit: iStockPhoto

Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, Moran Mor Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, passed away at Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Monday. He was 74.

The Catholica Bawa, as he was fondly known, was under treatment for post-Covid-19 ailments. He was also under treatment for cancer.

A native of Thrissur district, he was enthroned as the Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan on November 1, 2010. He was the 91st Primate on the Apostolic Throne of St. Thomas and the eighth Catholicos of the East in Malankara.

Funeral services will be held at Catholicate Aramana chapel at Devalokam in Kottayam district on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his condolence message that Baselios Marthoma Paulose II left behind a rich legacy of service and compassion.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Catholicos Bawa was always at the forefront for helping those in distress and he also played a key role in bringing women to the forefront of the administration of churches. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and opposition leader V D Satheesan were among the others who condoled the death of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
christianity

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Bitter times for Agra’s ‘petha’ industry due to Covid

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Amit Shah performs aarti at Ahmedabad Rath Yatra

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Wes Anderson: The man who made his own film industry

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Euro 2020: Italy move closer to record winning streak

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight

 