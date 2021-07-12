Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church head passes away

Supreme Head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India, Moran Mor Baselios Marthoma Paulose II, passed away at Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Monday. He was 74.

The Catholica Bawa, as he was fondly known, was under treatment for post-Covid-19 ailments. He was also under treatment for cancer.

A native of Thrissur district, he was enthroned as the Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan on November 1, 2010. He was the 91st Primate on the Apostolic Throne of St. Thomas and the eighth Catholicos of the East in Malankara.

Funeral services will be held at Catholicate Aramana chapel at Devalokam in Kottayam district on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his condolence message that Baselios Marthoma Paulose II left behind a rich legacy of service and compassion.

Saddened by the passing away of His Holiness Moran Mar Baselios Marthoma Paulos II, the Supreme Head of Indian Orthodox Church. He leaves behind a rich legacy of service and compassion. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the members of the Orthodox Church. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Catholicos Bawa was always at the forefront for helping those in distress and he also played a key role in bringing women to the forefront of the administration of churches. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and opposition leader V D Satheesan were among the others who condoled the death of Baselios Marthoma Paulose II.

