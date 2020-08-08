Malappuram's 'violent district' tag gets a beating

Malappuram district in Kerala, which recently faced defaming remarks from a BJP leader alleging it as the most violent district, is now being praised widely for local people's active participation in rescue operations risking their lives during the AIE flight crash.

Pictures of local people standing in long queues at hospitals even in the midnight to donate blood for the flight crash victims have gone viral on the social media. Even the district administration had to urge that people in containment areas need not turn up for blood donation.

The district collector's statement that all baggage of passengers were recovered safely from the spot and kept in safe custody also highlighted that there was no looting of valuable from the mishap spot, which used to be common at many major accident spots.

From Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, high regards were given to hundreds of people who rushed to the spot in a matter of minutes and initiated the rescue operations.

Mohammed, a local native who took part in the rescue operations, said that he had just completed 14 days quarantine in connection with Covid-19 and now he was again going for another round of quarantine, like around 150 others who took part in the rescue, as two of the plane crash victims were Covid-19 positive. Though most of this region were containment zones, people were least bothered about it at that moment.

BJP leader Maneka Gandhi stated in June that Malappuram district was India's most violent district. Her comment was with regard to the killing of a wild elephant using explosives. Though the incident took place in another district, she was misled by some reports that it was in Malappuram.

It triggered strong criticism that Maneka was targeting Malappuram district as it was a Muslim dominated area and key parts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency comes in Malappuram district.

Meanwhile, a section of aviation experts feels that allowing local people for aircraft rescue was quite risky as the chances of explosions were high.