Malayalam Actor Baburaj arrested

The actor was accused in a case involving his resort near Munnar

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 04 2023, 17:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 17:55 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Malayalam actor Baburaj has been arrested in a case of cheating in 2021, police said on Saturday. The actor appeared before the police here as was ordered by the Kerala High Court. "His arrest was recorded as per the High Court's direction. He was later produced before a local court here and he got bail," the police told PTI.

The actor was accused in the case involving his resort near Munnar. Sources said Baburaj had given that property on lease without revealing that it was facing revenue recovery proceedings.

