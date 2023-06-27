Malayalam actor C V Dev no more

Malayalam actor C V Dev, who has acted in more than hundred films and numerous plays, died here on Monday. He was 83. According to family sources, he was admitted to a hospital due to age-related ailments, where he breathed his last.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the artiste. He has acted in many prominent movies including, 'Sadhayam', 'Ee Puzhayum Kadannu', 'Mizhi Randilum', 'Chandrolsavam', Sandhesham among others.
