Malayalam actor caught up in row over remark on '#MeToo'

A Malayalam actor has been caught up in a controversy over a sexiest remark over '#MeToo' campaign.

Actor Vinayakan, who is the winner of the Kerala state film award for best actor in 2016, made controversial statements during a press conference in connection with his new film the other day.

Vinayakan said that he was unaware of the '#MeToo' campaign and if it was with regard to having a sexual relationship with women, then he had a consensual relationship with about ten women. He added that if that was '#MeToo" he would indulge in it again.

He was responding to queries over the sexual allegations that surfaced against him earlier.

Vinayakan's statement triggered widespread protest with many women in the film industry, social activists, and political personalities condemning the remarks.

