Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident

Sudhi was known for his comedy roles in various television programmes and has also acted in a couple of movies

PTI
PTI, Thrissur (Kerala),
  • Jun 05 2023, 14:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 14:00 ist
Kollam Sudhi. Credit: IANS Photo

Cine artiste and television personality Kollam Sudhi died and three other artistes suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in met with an accident here in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

Police said the car in which Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30 AM

"It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment," police told PTI.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Sudhi.

Entertainment News
India News
Accident

