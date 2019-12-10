Malayalam actor provokes film fraternity again

The conciliatory efforts of various forums of the Malayalam film industry to lift the ban imposed by producers' association on young actor Shane Nigam was learnt to have suffered a setback with the actor again openly flaying the producers on Monday.

Shane, who called on Kerala Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan on Monday to convey his concerns, later told reporters that he was just like a radio listening to what producers said during the initial conciliatory talks. The producers would do all they want to do against him and might later tender and apology. There was evidence for the harassment he faced from director and cameraman at the film set, said Shane.

These statements had reportedly agitated the producers again and even the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists and Film Employees Federation of Kerala, which were initiating the conciliatory talks, were also learnt to have put on hold the talks.

The Kerala Film Producers' Association on November 28 decided to impose a ban on Shane for allegedly not cooperating with the production of two Malayalam films 'Veyil' and 'Kurbani'