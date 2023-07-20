Malayalam actor Vinayakan lands in trouble for his 'who is this Chandy?' remark

Malayalam actor in trouble for remark on Oommen Chandy

Following social media outrage and widespread criticism from various quarters, Vinayakan later withdrew the video from his Facebook account.

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 14:59 ist
Malayalam actor Vinayakan. Credit: Instagram/ actorvinayakan

Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan has landed in trouble for his unpleasant remarks against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who died two days ago.

A Congress activist lodged a police complaint against the actor's comments on the departed political leader.

In a viral Facebook video on Wednesday, the actor asked "who is this Oommen Chandy?" and "why three days' mourning had been declared in the state on his demise".

Also Read: Chandy's final journey to hometown delayed as thousands gather along route throughout night

The Kammatti Padam actor also criticised the media for the wide coverage given to the procession carrying his mortal remains to his home village Puthuppally in Kottayam district.

Following social media outrage and widespread criticism from various quarters, Vinayakan later withdrew the video from his Facebook account.

Condemning his distasteful remarks against Chandy, the Congress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the actor seeking action.

In the complaint lodged by a party activist here, it is alleged that Vinayakan insulted the Congress stalwart through social media and immediate action should be taken against him.

Confirming that the complaint has been received, a senior police officer here said they are examining it and an action will be taken soon.

"We have received the complaint. A case is yet to be registered. We are examining whether the case can be registered against him under IPC Section 153," he told PTI.

IPC 153 is imposed against the act of wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.

