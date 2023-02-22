Malayalam actress-TV host Subi Suresh dies aged 41

People from various walks of life expressed shock over the unexpected demise of the actor-anchor

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Feb 22 2023, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 12:41 ist
Subi Suresh. Credit: IANS Photo

Popular Malayalam actress, television host and stage-show performer, Subi Suresh died at a private hospital here on Wednesday, family sources said.

She was 41 and was reportedly under treatment for liver related ailments for some time. Known for her slapstick roles, and spontaneous on-stage dialogue delivery, Suresh had a huge fan-following among audiences in small and big screens.

Also Read | Director Bhagavan bids final adieu, but his magic lives on

Beginning her career as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe years ago, she gradually created a niche for herself in the male-dominated comedy shows on stage and in television. Within a short span of time, she had become an inevitable presence in the live stage shows, organised by various television channels, and won the hearts of audiences through her hilarious avatars in famous TV series like Cinemala.

She also proved her mettle as a successful TV host in various channels. Entering the tinsel town in 2006 through the movie Kanakasimhasanam, Subi Suresh essayed small but memorable roles in over 20 films, including Elsamma Enna Aankutty and Happy Husbands.

She is survived by parents and a brother. People from various walks of life expressed shock over the unexpected demise of the actor-anchor. Condoling her death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that she won a place in the hearts of Malayalis through reality shows and comedy programmes. A promising artist, who had a great future ahead, has been lost through the demise of Subi Suresh, he said in his message.

